Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,260% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.45) to GBX 290 ($3.71) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.