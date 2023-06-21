The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Down 3.5 %

Boeing stock opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.