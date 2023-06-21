The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.13.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays raised Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,960,456.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $21.87.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
