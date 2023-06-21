The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays raised Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,960,456.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $21.87.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.