The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 242,517 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $41,973,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,382 shares of company stock worth $9,876,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $121.94 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

