The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,973,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,382 shares of company stock worth $9,876,246 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $121.94 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

