The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 1.4 %
BATRK stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.