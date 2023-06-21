The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 1.4 %

BATRK stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $623,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,641 shares of company stock worth $1,259,319 over the last ninety days. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

