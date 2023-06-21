The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,761 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LSXMA opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,641 shares of company stock worth $1,259,319. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group



Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

