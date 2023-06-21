The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Up 0.6 %

MTW opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $627.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.