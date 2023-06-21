The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Trading Down 2.7%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 60,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 282,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The OLB Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The OLB Group

The OLB Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The OLB Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in The OLB Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in The OLB Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Further Reading

