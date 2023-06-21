The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

