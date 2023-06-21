The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

