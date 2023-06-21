The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

