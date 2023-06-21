Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Shares Down 2.7%

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 638.20 ($8.17) and last traded at GBX 638.20 ($8.17). 127,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 380,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 656 ($8.39).

Thungela Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 685.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 943.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £877.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.42 and a beta of -0.63.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 178.28 ($2.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10,754.72%.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.