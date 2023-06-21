Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Trading Down 23.1%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) fell 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $2.70. 5,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98,186% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Till Capital Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property.

