Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.