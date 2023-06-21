Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

