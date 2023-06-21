Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) versus SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Critical Contrast

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SelectQuote has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78% SelectQuote -12.54% -17.64% -5.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.4% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of SelectQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tingo Group and SelectQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SelectQuote 0 3 0 0 2.00

SelectQuote has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.97%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tingo Group and SelectQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.52 -$47.07 million N/A N/A SelectQuote $764.04 million 0.37 -$297.50 million ($0.70) -2.40

Tingo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SelectQuote.

Summary

Tingo Group beats SelectQuote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

