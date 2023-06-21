Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Titan International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $734.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $548.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Titan International by 1,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.