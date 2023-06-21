Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Titan International Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $734.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.18.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $548.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
