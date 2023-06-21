TomTom (TMOAF) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TomTom to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TomTom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TomTom alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TomTom N/A N/A N/A TomTom Competitors -36.55% -171.61% -9.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of TomTom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TomTom N/A N/A 69.60 TomTom Competitors $582.61 million -$13.11 million 484.10

This table compares TomTom and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TomTom’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TomTom. TomTom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TomTom and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TomTom 0 0 0 0 N/A TomTom Competitors 211 1153 3048 30 2.65

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 21.87%. Given TomTom’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TomTom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

TomTom competitors beat TomTom on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

TomTom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments. The Consumer segment generates revenue from the sale of portable navigation devices and mobile applications. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.