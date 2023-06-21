TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 443,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,465,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

TOP Financial Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

