Transgene (OTCMKTS:TRGNF) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Transgene SA (OTCMKTS:TRGNF – Get Rating) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04.

Transgene SA, a biotechnology company, focuses on designing and developing therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses for the treatment of cancer in France. It involved in developing TG4050, a therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and head and neck cancers; TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers; TG6002, an oncolytic virus that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal and colorectal cancers; and BT-001, an oncolytic virus, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

