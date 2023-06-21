Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,836,220 shares in the company, valued at $45,920,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at $72,836,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,836,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,920,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,801 shares of company stock worth $2,865,869. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

