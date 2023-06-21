Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Cut by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Trimble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Trimble by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

