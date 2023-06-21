Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes $3.46 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.