Truist Financial Cuts Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $22.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coherus BioSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.86.

CHRS opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $309.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

