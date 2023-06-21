Truist Financial Lowers agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $27.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an inline rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.28.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. agilon health has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,181.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,181.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,255,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,820,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.