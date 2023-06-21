Truist Financial Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $60.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOG opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,497,000 after purchasing an additional 354,002 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

