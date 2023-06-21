Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 145 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 94,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.96.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.