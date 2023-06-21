Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 150 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Storage by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.44.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $285.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

