Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 2,575 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after buying an additional 1,635,066 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after buying an additional 1,155,693 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,835,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,195,000 after buying an additional 384,260 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,866,000 after buying an additional 201,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Mellon University grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Mellon University now owns 3,121,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,785,000 after buying an additional 168,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

