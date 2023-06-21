Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 37 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Biogen were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $293.79 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.70 and a 200 day moving average of $286.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

