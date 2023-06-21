Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 548 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Progressive were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

