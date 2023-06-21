Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 738 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.