Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.