Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $371.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.50 and a fifty-two week high of $377.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.