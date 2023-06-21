Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

