Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,115 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2,115.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.