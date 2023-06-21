Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 3,069 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

