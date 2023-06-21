Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 6,480 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

