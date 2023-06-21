Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 5,400 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

