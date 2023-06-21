Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,458,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

