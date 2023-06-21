Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.