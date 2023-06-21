Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after buying an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

