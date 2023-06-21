Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Hershey were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,923 shares of company stock valued at $30,249,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $258.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $208.03 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.66 and its 200 day moving average is $246.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

