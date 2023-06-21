Trust Co. of Vermont Has $267,000 Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Avista were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avista by 377.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Avista

Avista Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,380.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVA opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 98.93%.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.