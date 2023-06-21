Trust Co. of Vermont Has $277,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $211.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.90. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $151.54 and a 1-year high of $219.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.57.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

