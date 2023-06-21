Trust Co. of Vermont Has $380,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

