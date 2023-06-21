Trust Co. of Vermont Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

