Trust Co. of Vermont Has $456,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAP opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

