Trust Co. of Vermont Has $592,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.6 %

BK opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

