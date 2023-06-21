Trust Co. of Vermont Has $597,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 145.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.